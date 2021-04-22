Queen Elizabeth II Should Retire Following 95th Birthday, Royal Expert Explains Why

Queen Elizabeth II is now the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Next year, she'll be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

At 27 years old, Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne and, since then, has dedicated her life to the crown.

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II just turned 95 years old.

A royal expert now suggests that perhaps it's time for Her Majesty to retire and live a quiet life.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson explained that the Queen should be allowed to take a step back and enjoy her final years of life if she wants to.

Speaking to Express, he believes that the Queen shouldn't have to carry on.

"I think that she should be allowed to potter around in the country house and do what she wants."

Jobson further said, "I think that it is a job that involves a lot of active mental capacity which she has been incredible at. But we can't fool ourselves that she is indestructible or some sort of super-super-human."

However, despite his opinion that Queen Elizabeth II should abdicate the throne, the royal expert believes it is still unlikely to happen.

He explained that her vow, as the Queen, is to carry on.

"The Queen will be the Queen until the day she dies. Of course she will," he said.

Jobson predicts that with Her Majesty getting old, in the following years, Prince Charles will act as a "Quasi-King," who will be in charge of even more responsibilities to support his mother.

Queen Elizabeth II's late husband Prince Philip retired from public duty in 2017. He was 96 years old during that time.

Royal Author Believes Prince Charles Will Not Be King

The succession rules dictate that Prince Charles is the next person in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II.

However, royal experts believe that his ascension isn't a guarantee.

Author Anna Pasternak, who wrote "The Real Wallis Simpson: A New History of the American Divorcee," wrote in Vanity Fair that the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exposed the cracks in the royal institution has made the Duke of Cornwall's ascension to the throne with a bit of uncertainty.

"The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple."

She believes that the succession can skip immediately to Prince William because The Firm may soon prefer a "younger, more relatable" head of the monarchy.

This comes after the backlash Prince Charles received after "The Crown" season 4 on Netflix aired, which reminded people of his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. At the same time, he was married to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry also spoke about his dad, who had let him down, in an interview with Oprah, even went on to claim that the future King stopped taking his calls.

