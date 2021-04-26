Ashley Cain Just Penned One of The Most Heartbreaking Letters Amid Daughter's Death

Ashley Cain is paying tribute to his late daughter, who died two days ago after a leukemia battle.

Cain, a former footballer, has revealed the death of his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia Saturday.

At the age of eight weeks, she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of leukemia. Cain posted a picture of his hand holding Azaylia's writing, "My heart is broken," on Instagram on Monday morning.

The letter read:

"You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride.



I can't put into words my sadness and pain, there aren't words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already.



You made me a better man. You made me the person I've always wanted to be. You've taught me more in your 8 months than I've learned my whole life.



I don't know why you've been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence.



But I promise you that your name with live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe. Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again.



You saved my life, you really did. With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers.



I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father. I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity.



Oh, oobee doo

I wanna be like you

I wanna walk like you

Talk like you, too ❤️ "



Check out the full post below:

READ ALSO: Ashley Cain Heartbreak: Daughter Azaylia Back to Emergency Room Amid Alarming Heart Rate

Cain, a former Coventry City player who went on to become a reality star, and his partner Safiyya Vorajee raised more than $2 million earlier this year to pay for specialist care in Singapore. Last month, however, the 30-year-old told his Instagram followers that Azaylia had become too ill for treatment.

Doctors told Cain on Friday that the baby was approaching the end of her life and that he should "make the most" of the weekend with his daughter.

Though sharing the sad news with their followers on Sunday, the parents called their child a "angel" in their heartbreaking messages. The couple posted photos of themselves cuddling their daughter in posts announcing her death.

"I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven," said Cain.

"You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart," said Vorajee.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: 7 Facts About Best Supporting Actor Winner Daniel Kaluuya

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles