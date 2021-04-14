Ashley Cain Heartbreak: Daughter Azaylia Back to Emergency Room Amid Alarming Heart Rate

On Tuesday night, Ashley Cain's baby daughter Azaylia was rushed to the hospital, just hours after celebrities and fans clapped in her honor.

The 30-year-old Ex On The Beach star and his 34-year-old girlfriend Sofiyya Vorajee, who have been documenting her leukemia battle on social media, revealed her heart rate had risen overnight and posted videos of her on a stretcher on Instagram.

'Back in hospital tonight, Azaylia's heart rate was over 200,' the aesthetician wrote alongside the video. She said that they're waiting for their 8-month-old baby's blood results to see if they can get her antibiotics to treat any infections she might have.

Infants' normal heart rate under one year old is 80 to 160 beats per minute.

"You are amazing baby. Mummy and daddy promised to give you our 100% from day 1 & we will keep to our word what ever you need we will do for you baby.'

The couple, clearly heartbroken, took to Instagram to share the news, along with videos of paramedics tending to the toddler during her third emergency hospital visit in the short time she has been able to return home.

Earlier in the evening, a special clap for Azaylia was performed.

Strangers and celebrities expressed their love for their little one, much as the public did for the NHS during the Corona crisis, and the couple was moved.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch, Stacey Solomon, and Mrs Hinch, among others, heeded the call and posted moving videos of themselves participating.

Abbey was accompanied by her husband Peter Crouch and three of their children, and Abbey wrote '#GoChamp' in her video.

Despite the fact that the model did not appear in the video, their children Sophia, ten, and Liberty, five, were seen cheering Azaylia on.

Meanwhile, Marnie posted a video of herself, her fiancé Casey Johnson, and their son Rox clapping on their front porch.

Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee welcomed Azaylia Diamond Cain into the world on August 10, 2020. Two months later, the new parents learned that their daughter had cancer, and Azaylia has been receiving chemotherapy and stem cell treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital since then.

