Bon Jovi Drive In Concert 2021 Tickets: Where and How to Buy; Locations, and More Details

With an exclusive virtual performance, Bon Jovi will kick off this year's "Encore Drive-In Nights" concert sequence.

Encore Drive-in Nights 2021, a concert series by the rock icon, will be shown in over 300 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Ireland, including select movie theaters.

The Bon Jovi Encore Drive-in Nights concert series will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. (ET). Please be aware that depending on the location of the venue, additional fees can apply. Tickets go on sale at bonjoviconcert.com.

On Saturday, May 22, the one-night-only event will air. According to the event's website, the show's start time varies by venue, but "most shows begin as soon as the sun goes down."

Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only!



Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you.



Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28.



Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at https://t.co/epbX9QykAa pic.twitter.com/JVnwamSQqd — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 26, 2021

Many attending drive-ins will be able to hear the performance from an FM radio broadcast, so be sure to inquire about detailed audio details from the venue.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the first Encore Drive-In Nights concert series was created as a way to safely bring high-impact entertainment to fans.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Metallica, and Kane Brown were among the artists who performed at the 2020 "Encore Drive-In Nights" collection.

