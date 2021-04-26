The coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of millions of people around the globe. But Bon Jovi will take a brave step to embrace the new normal.

On Monday, Bon Jovi announced that the band and Encore Drive-In Nights will work together for a one-night event. Through the band's Twitter account, they announced that they will be holding their first-ever drive-in concert since their debut.

"Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only! Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you. Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28. Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at http://encorenights.com/bonjovi," the caption said, alongside a one-minute trailer.

The pre-taped concert will be shown to the drive-in theaters across North America on May 22.

Bon Jovi's Historic Concert

Although it will be the band's first drive-in concert, Bon Jovi is not the first performer to be on the same show.

Previously, the Encore Drive-In Nights collaborated with Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, and Metallica, among others.

Still, the Encore Drive-In Nights expressed their gratitude and excitement over the concert.

CEO Walter Kinzi sent a statement to NJ.com where he called Bon Jovi a global icon. He added how happy they are to have the band as their 2021 concert season's showrunners.

"The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family," he added. "There are millions of fans who don't usually attend live shows, whether it's because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost."

Bon Jovi promised to show their greatest hits. However, most fans assumed that they will play the tracks from their most recent album "2020." The trending "American Reckoning" track may be played, as well, since it discusses recent protests surrounding police brutality.

Regardless of their tracklist, their fans quickly expressed their excitement over the concert.

One fan said that she has been craving to hear Bon Jovi's music and see them live amid the pandemic.

Most of them added that they have been curious since the band announced that the concert is a never-before-seen show for all.

