Bill and Melinda Gates’ Divorce Puts $130 Billion on The Line; What Will Happen To Their Foundation?

Bill and Melinda Gates are headed to a divorce.

The couple, who was married for 27 years, announced the heartbreaking news in a statement to Twitter saying, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have decided to end our marriage."

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Bill and Melinda Gates are co-founders of one of the largest private charitable foundations in the world, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

It reportedly holds $51 billion worth of assets, according to CNBC. But since their divorcing, what's going to happen to the foundation?

According to Gates Ventures, the billionaire's office, a spokesperson revealed that the couple will remain co-chairs and trustees.

"No changes to their roles or the organization are planned. They will continue to work together to shape and approve foundation strategies, advocate for the foundation's issues, and set the organization's overall direction."

The Gates Foundation has over 1,600 employees. It has an endowment of $49.8 billion and has granted payments of about $54.8 billion throughout the end of 2019.

It focuses on public health, education, climate and has initiatives like the development of COVID vaccines, medical treatments, and diagnostic tests, public radio support, and solar-powered toilets.

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Divorce: One Shocking Thing They Don't Have

Despite having everything, with Bill Gates being the fourth richest man in the world, he and his soon-to-be ex-wife reportedly doesn't have a prenup.

In the divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Melinda cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The document also asked the judge to rule the marriage "as of the date in the separation contract."

In the divorce filing, the contract isn't included but they separated earlier than today and signed a document to that effect.

The document also made it clear that there is no prenup. Bill Gates has an estimated net worth of $130 billion, with his entire fortune on the line.

However, it's not clear whether they have a prenuptial agreement to divide their assets. Among their most notable assets include the Washington mansion worth more than $120 million and a private plane.

Melinda Gates is reportedly not asking for any spousal support and that both are asking for a trial date for April 2022.

While a divorce proceeding is usually a private affair, given how the billionaires are to the world, their separation could have big consequences for their public life.

Bill and Melinda Gates share three kids.

