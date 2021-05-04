Conan O'Brien bids farewell to his nightly TBS show. After more than 1,400 episodes spanning over the past 10 years, the network announced the final episode of "CONAN". The hour-long finale will feature special guests that will pay tribute to O'Brien's success in late night show hosting.

"Now the plan is we're going to be showing a alot of clips of our favorite moments from the last 11 years. We're going to create a really fun, special environment, and it's going to be a lot of fun." The late night talk show host stated in the announcement video.

O'Brien started his hosting career in 1993 when he hosted "Late Night" which ran for nearly 16 years. Fast forward to 2010, O'Brien went on a nationwide tour before officially launching his show on TBS in 2010. The show's original format was an hour long but was later on scaled back to 30 minutes a night.

November of last year when WarnerMedia announced that 'CONAN' would end this summer but the network made it official on Monday night. O'Brien took to Team Coco's YouTube channel to explain the big switch.

"As some of you have heard, it's been out there for a while now, but we're making it official. We are winding down our TBS show. The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max." the talk show host stated." (watch the full announcement video below)



What's next for Conan O'Brien?

O'Brien will still continue his relationship with the media giant after signing a big deal in November 2020 with TBS' parent company, WarnerMedia. The network, alongside O'Brien, will produce a weekly variety show for HBO Max and will continue to air 'Conan Without Borders' specials which features the late night host traveling to different parts of the world to explore their cultures.

"We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the 'Conan Without Borders' specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family." said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TBS

After the final episode in June, O'Brien and Team Coco will focus on curating his HBO Max weekly variety show, they are also in talks with the media giant to produce a series of stand-up comedy specials which will include Chris Redd and Moses Storm.

