Is Kim Kardashian Making A Cameo on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2? Fans React To ‘Kim Featherington’

"Bridgerton" season two may include the original cast and one very special cameo from reality TV queen Kim Kardashian.

Not only did the Netflix series became the most-watch on the platform, but even celebrities have also gushed about the anachronistic Regency drama.

Kardashian is one of those people who led the celebrity-only fan club for "Bridgerton."

However, a recent interaction has shined a light on how the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star may somehow help shape the fictional universe of "Bridgerton."

Kim Kardashian LOVES 'Bridgerton'

Kim Kardashian was loud and proud praising "Bridgerton" after its premiere.

The show aired in December, but the KKW Beauty mogul only had the chance to watch it recently.

She shared her excitement and love for the show on Twitter with her millions of followers, it caught the eye of one of its cast members, Nicola Coughlan.

She tweeted about how Kardashian's family were a "massive inspiration for the Featheringtons," saying that the entire cast talked about the Kar-Jenners all the time.

Coughlan said in a tweet, "As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this."

Upon reading the tweet, the SKIMS creator was shocked and "freaked out."

"This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"

Then Coughlan loved the idea, even went as far as to disclose, "Also did you know that Mr. Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You've been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!"

Then Kardashian responded to the tweet, saying, "OMG I'm gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!"

Recently, the mom-of-four also shared that during her facial, she started tearing up after hearing music being played from the show as it reminded her of Regé-Jean Page's exit.

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Will Kim Kardashian Make A Cameo on 'Bridgerton?'

Between Kim Kardashian and Nicola Coughlan's tweets, the official Twitter account of the Netflix account said, "Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it - I'll see what I can do!"

Fans have mixed reactions to Netflix's tweet. Some want the reality star to make a cameo such as a "fancy upscale family from out of town" and with another tweeting, "We want to see Kim Bridgerton. We're here for it."

Ready for this epic TV crossover! Can't wait for Kim's ballroom cameo! <3 — Betsey Horton (@betsey_horton) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, other fans threatened they will cancel their Netflix subscription if they saw Kardashian on the show.

Another pleaded, "NO! Please, no!! Why would you go and ruin a perfectly good show!?!?

Please continue giving lesser-known, but very talented actors and actresses their breakthrough opportunity!"

As of writing, there have no reports of Kim Kardashian making an appearance on "Bridgerton" season two. But it's still making fans wonder if it's ever going to happen.

