The most anticipated event in fashion makes a comeback after being postponed last year. The event, which was originally held in the first Monday of May, was cancelled in 2020 because of the high number of COVID-19 cases all around America. VOGUE announced Met gala's return revealing this year's official date, co-chairs, as well as the dress code.

The Met gala will be on September 13 and is expected to showcase American ingenuity. The co-chairs are officially named via an article released by Vogue on Monday revealing Gen Z stars: Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka being this year's co-chairs while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are the event's honorary chairs.

Chalamet was known for his leading role in "Call Me by Your Name" and was named as the most influential man in fashion by Vogue. Eilish, on the other hand, recently broke the internet after appearing in the pages of Vogue magazine with a complete different style.

Osaka was described as a tennis champ with an irrevent sense of style, while Gorman recently had the spotlight after having a powerful speech at Joe Biden's inaguration in January.

Vogue described the co-chairs as young but each of the said personalities has already made a mark on fashion. Chalamet has a sense of style that has the mix of streetwear and avant-garde, Eilish has an experimental take on fashion by breaking the rules of how a pop star should present themselves, Osaka makes a statement by dressing vibrant and colorful pieces, and Gorman having a unique sense of style that matches her poetry.

What's the theme?

Met gala themes/dress code is anticipated annually, after 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" the fashion standards just keep on getting high, we all remember Lady Gaga's 16-minute entrance complete with an entourage and four different outfits, as well as Kylie Jenner's purple ostrich fantasy. This year's theme is "American Independence", which was derived from 2020's challenging year in isolation, the event aims to celebrate freedom to gather and get dressed.

There will also be an exhibit called "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" which will open on September 18, Halston, Rodarte, and Kerby Jean-Raymond are the names to expect in the forthcoming exhibition.

