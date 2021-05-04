Prince Philip's Official Cause of Death Finally Revealed, Including Full Name and Occupations on Death Certificate

Prince Philip's cause of death has officially been revealed.

The 99-year-old monarch "peacefully" passed last Apr. 9, according to an announcement by Buckingham Palace.

Almost a month after his death, Prince Philip's official cause of death has finally been disclosed and it's simply stated as "old age," per the Daily Telegraph.

Though some are thinking that perhaps the royal family members, including his widow Queen Elizabeth II, are hiding something, there's nothing to hide.

According to experts in the UK, citing old age as the official cause of death for someone over 80 years old, who had only a doctor look over his care throughout the years is perfectly acceptable.

This would also mean that there's no other identifiable disease or injury responsible for Prince Philip's death.

Though it's obvious that the Duke of Edinburgh had several illnesses in the latter part of his years, including a heart scare just months before his death and throughout his final years, "old age" is still what the Palace is saying.

The Duke's death certificate was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, who is the head of the royal medical household.

The document was registered with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead by his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, four days after he passed away.

Prince Philip's Full Name and Occupations on Death Certificate

Prince Philip's death certificate also gave a nod to his Greek heritage and his last name, Mountbatten, which is something he had reportedly fought for other British family members to use.

His full name was listed on the document as "His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten."

Queen Elizabeth II's husband's first occupation listed two things: "Naval Officer" and "Prince of the United Kingdom."

But his second occupation is listed as "Husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign."

Prince Philip's Private Secretary's Final Task

Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell served as the informant and his qualification was listed as "causing the body to be buried."

Since the start of the pandemic, the UK council requested that all deaths should be registered by phone.

While normally it's a relative who would register a death, anyone who was present at the death, whether an aide where they were present during the time of death or the person arranging with the funeral, are allowed to do so.

Miller-Bakewell headed a small team of staff who walked behind Prince Philip's coffin when it made its way to St George's Chapel from Windsor Castle on the day of his funeral.

