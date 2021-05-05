Willow Smith, 20, has been in the public eye since she was born to stardom by celebrity parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith debuted her first acting stint at the age of seven in the blockbuster move "I Am Legend" alongside her father Will Smith. The singer also found her love for music at the age of 9 when she debuted her smash hit "Whip My Hair" in 2010 which peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The "Fireball" singer has been keeping her life lowkey as she stepped away from mainstream stardom but still continues to make music, accept a few acting roles, and is now known to be her mom and grandma's co-host in the web series "Red Table Talk".

Willow Smith comes out as Polyamorous

The singer/actress revealed on an episode of "Red Table Talk" that she's been having a polyamorous lifestyle over monogamy. Polyamory is engaging in multiple intimate relationships at the same time with the consent of each partner, this has been labeled as "The new relationship revolution".

"I love men and women equally." Smith stated.

Smith has confessed that she is attracted to both men and women, and doesn't see herself in the idea of monogamy that's why she had looked up the idea of polyamory.

"With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do," said Smith. (Check out the full episode of Red Table Talk below.)

"I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more." Smith added.

READ MORE: Motherly Warning: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals One Major Concern for Willow Smith

Who is Willow's current love interest?

Smith is still connected to rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole, 22, a musician and actor. Cole has two albums out called "Stranger" and his recent release "We're In Love and the World is Ending".

The two have been spotted dating in California since 2018. Both of them share a passion for music, Smith co-produced Cole's song "Afraid" and they also worked together on Smith's self-titled album.

Smith and Cole have also collaborated on a music project called "The Anxiety" where they spent 24 hours in a glass box at the Museum of Contemporary Art in LA.

Smith did not reveal whether she has other partners besides Cole since she identifies as polyamorous.

READ MORE: Raya: These Celebrities On The Dating App Will Shock You

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles