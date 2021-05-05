Kate Hilariously Corrects Prince William Over an Epic Mistake On Their Youtube Channel Teaser

Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving us a glimpse of their royal life as seen on a new video.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially launched their Youtube channel on Wednesday by releasing a 25-second video consisting of candid memories and videos of the royal family.

On the Youtube video, the royal couple faces the camera with smiles on their faces. The video started with Prince William jokingly told Kate "By the way, you've got to be careful with what you say now because these guys, they're recording everything.", then kate replied "I know!" (See the full video below)

Other never-before-seen clips shown in the video are their royal visits including Kate shooting a bow and arrow in Bhutan, Prince William serving food, and a whole lot more.

One unforgettable moment from the clip is a blooper from the royal couple's 2021 St. Patrick's Day greeting where Prince William can be heard speaking the Irish language, Kate hilariously corrects him by saying "you don't need to roll your r's", "Do I not roll those?" Prince William replied.

The royal Youtube channel announcement was also released on an Instagram post saying "Better late than never - we're now on @YouTube"

The royal couple recently celebrated their 10th year wedding anniversary last week by releasing two new portraits and a candid video of the couple exploring with their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. (watch the full video below)

It is still uncertain what content will the royal couple post on their YouTube channel but we can expect more candid moments as well as never-before-seen footages of the couple and their children.

Prince William is second in line to take the throne after Queen Elizabeth II and his father, Prince Charles. This year, the royal family had suffered a major loss after the passing of Prince Philip, and as well as a big controversy that shocked the nation when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from royal duties.

Although Prince William has a long way to go, a source reveals to Us Weekly that the future heir to the throne is reportedly looking forward to a successful future for the royal family and have big plans to modernize the monarchy. The insider added that the royal couple had created a successful balance of openness to the public while maintaining the mystery that surrounds their family to keep us engage.

