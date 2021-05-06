Victoria Beckham, Also known as "Posh Spice" revealed that Spice Girls made Beyoncé "a proud girl" as she recalls in a recent podcast.

The popstar-turned-designer was a recent guest at Dear Media Studio's 'Breaking Beauty' podcast alongside Sarah Creal, they talked about her beauty line as well as share personal stories dating back to her Spice Girls days.

One of the stories shared in the interview was about about meeting Queen B a few years back "I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am." (Listen to the podcast below)

She continued, "And when someone like Beyoncé who is so iconic and such a strong woman says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls - I think that that's quite something."

Beckham share the same sentiments with the "Run The World" hitmaker because the two once belong in a girl group, Knowles was a member of the hit trio "Destiny's Child" in the 90s-2000s.

In the said podcast, Beckham also discussed self-love and acceptance "Accepting who you are and that's what the Spice Girls was always about. It's okay to be different. Let's not try and change who we are. Let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate the fact that we're all different."



The fashion designer also added that her girl group ditch the latest fashion standards and just wore whatever made them feel good, this contributed a lot to the band's big success, "I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn't care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried, 'Is this the newest, coolest?' We set trends because there was no fear." she stated.

Beckham became a part of Spice Girls in 1994 as Posh Spice alongside Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Hariwell (Ginger Spice). The group had reunited numerous times in the past through reunion tours but Beckham wasn't included in the lineup.

