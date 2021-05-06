Tristan Thompson gave Sydney Chase a massive warning after the Instagram model continuously launched attacks against him.

Amid the ongoing cheating allegations surrounding Thompson's name, the basketball player finally counterattacked the Instagram model.

This week, multiple news outlets revealed that Thompson filed cease and desist letter to Chase due to her "malicious defamatory fabrications."

Through his attorney, Marty Singer, the 30-year-old Boston Celtics player called her a liar before threatening to file a defamation lawsuit if she continues to release such claims. The legal consultant also debunked the talks about Thompson and Chase's alleged past relationship.

"Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," Singer said.

The attorney also highlighted how Chase continuously released statements without proof, seemingly using Thompson's name for fame only.

The bombshell warning then appeared at the end of the letter. Thompson and his legal team threatened that if Chase does not stop "defaming" the athlete, they would bring the matter to the court already.

Apart from Chase, the host of the "No Jumper" podcast, Adam22, also received a separate cease and desist letter.

The YouTube video contains all Chase's statement about how she became intimate with the 30-year-old athlete in January 2021.

"He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK," the model disclosed. "We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything."

Tristan Thompson, Sydney Chase Update

Following the new revelation, sources added that Tristan and his team suddenly got piqued by Chase's real motives.

In the past few days, the Instagram model has been boasting about the increase in her online engagement numbers. This led her to attract potential advertisers as she waits for a reality TV show deal.

READ ALSO: Marvel Studios' Jimmy Rich Dead: Horrifying Cause of Death Revealed

Meanwhile, Chase claimed that she has not received the aforesaid cease and desist letter.

"Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, to shut you down or tarnish your name," the model quipped.

Chase has been dropping damaging statements against Thompson that also affected the athlete's current partner, Khloe Kardashian.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account, saying, "People who don't hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else's day are the best kind of people."

READ MORE: 'Jeopardy!' Permanent Host Selection Draws Closer: Who are the Top Picks as Alex Trebek's Successor?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles