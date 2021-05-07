Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead near the University of Texas. He was 20.

News about Jake's death shocked the public especially those who are fans of the Indianapolis Colts.

In a report by the Austin Police Department, the authorities revealed that they received a call on Thursday afternoon about the death of a young man. The report detailed that the body was found on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

Jake's friends also personally confirmed the saddening news to KXAN. Although his passing was sudden, police said that there is nothing suspicious surrounding his death. Some speculate the death could be because of a drug overdose or a suicide but his family is still not ready to announce the real cause of death as of the moment.

His death came after he refused to play the last two seasons as he began as a walk-on in the university. Jake previously studied at Austin's Westlake High School. He joined Longhorns under former Coach Tom Herman.

Before Jake, the Ehlinger family faced another tragedy when Ross Ehlinger, the patriarch, died at the age of 46. In 2013, Ross joined a triathlon competition in San Francisco when he suffered from a heart attack.

Following his passing, his brother Sam received an assurance from Indianapolis Colts which picked him for the NFL draft last week.

"I know how close they were and we're just really stunned, but we are prayerful and we know God has a plan," Jim Irsay, Colts owner, said. "We are doing everything we can to console the family and do what we can to make things as easy as possible at this difficult time."

Both Jake and Sam earned the hearts of people at Westlake as they rose to fame on the football field. Longhorns have always been the family's favorite college team.

Family, Friends Pay Tribute to Jake Ehlinger

After the news about Jake Ehlinger's death surfaced, his friends, colleagues, and family sent him heartwarming messages.

His current coach, Steve Sarkisian, expressed his "extremely heavy heart" over Jake's passing.

"Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, (mother) Jena, (sister) Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family," he wrote, as quoted by Hook'Em.

"Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one."

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte also shared his own statement, saying that everyone's hearts were left broken by his passing.

