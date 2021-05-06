Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Send Special Request For ALL To Mark Archie's Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family shared a positive message to celebrate Archie's birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex truly act what they speak as they literally showed "compassion in action" recently.

This week, the Sussexes shared inspiring advocacy to celebrate Archie's birthday. On Archewell's official website, the couple shared the post "Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie's Birthday" which opened the hearts of many.

In the post, Prince Harry and Meghan invited the community to support vaccine equity. They launched the project on the same day their son turned two.

They took their time to express how grateful they are for the supporters who have been honoring Archie's birthday. In the past years, people donated to charities using the child's name. Some also raised funds for particular campaigns and activities.

For this year, due to the dreaded virus, Prince Harry and Meghan launched a project focusing on vaccines.

Happy Birthday, Archie!

The Sussexes highlighted how the world still fights COVID-19. With that said, they sent a positive message to help those who are in need.

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can-if you have the means to do so-to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places," the post says.

Currently, 80 percent of the one billion shots were already given to the people of rich countries, while those that are in third-world countries continue to struggle.

Through Prince Harry and Meghan's project for Archie's birthday, the couple asks for $5 to cover a single dose per person.

Since they already secured support from different organizations, every $5 donation will be $20 - an amount that covers four doses.

READ ALSO: Bon Jovi Braves COVID-19 Pandemic With Historical Drive-In Concert

The Sussexes then reminded everyone that a small contribution of everyone can be big and have a ripple effect.

"Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another," the post went on.

The post contains the "Get Involved" link which directs the users to Global Citizen's website.

The project will last until May 16, 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently work as the campaign chairs of VAX LIVE. With their choice to help people during Archie's birthday, they indeed make his day extra special.

READ MORE: LOOK! Hugh Jackman Transforms Into Wolverine Again to Promote Positive COVID-19 Message

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles