Chrissy Teigen expressed her thoughts on Twitter describing male celebrities' behavior as "creepy" on Raya, an exclusive celebrity dating app.

The model recently took to twitter and chimed in to the whole dating app situation regarding male celebrities.

The TV personality's tweet comes after the recent issue about Ben Affleck's encounter with his dating app match who's also a TikTok influencer. Matthew Perry was also in the spotlight after another woman came forward about her interaction with the actor on the said dating app.

the perfect woman pic.twitter.com/jbVeJZsiz6 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 7, 2021

Both cases has younger women involved and Teigen was not happy with the behavior that male celebrities are showing.

Although Teigen pointed out that celebrities should not be sending "creepy desperate video replies", the actress was also disappointed with people releasing private messages and described it as "tacky"

The "Lip Sync Battle" host also added "Ya both wrong, congrats" replying on the same tweet shown above.

Ben Affleck and Nivine Jay TikTok issue

Affleck recently made headlines after a TikTok user named Nivine Jay shared a video on the platform showing a personal video message from the actor saying "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

Jay explained that she unmatched the "Batman" actor thinking that the account was fake. (Watch the TikTok video below)

After the video garnered 1.3 Million likes and 16.5k comments, the TikTok influencer later defended Affleck after numerous users described him as a "creep" by saying "I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair. l wasn't making fun of him in the video" the Tiktoker said. "l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny."

Matthew Perry and Kate Haralson

Just days after the whole Ben Affleck situation circulated all over social media, Matthew Perry came under fire after a now-deleted video was shared by Kate Haralson showing her and the actor having a video call on facetime.

The 19-year-old TikTok user recently spoke out in a Page Six article decribing her experienced with the actor.

Haralson claimed that Perry asked if they could switch from the dating app to FaceTime to play the game "20 Questions" in order for them to get to know each other better which she agreed to.

Haralson also described that the conversations were sometimes uncomfortable because of their huge age gap "It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad's age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was." she stated, but she clarified that that the actor never suggested or asked anything sexual.

The TikTok user said that she thought her story would be a hilarious follow up to Nivine Jay's video but she received a lot of backlash and had the video taken down within 24 hours. She also explained that the video didn't intend to harm anyone by stating "I just did it more for the joke of it, which sounds mean, but I didn't think anything of it, I thought it was more so innocent and harmless."

Both Affleck and Perry have not released a statement regarding the issue.

