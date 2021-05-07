Mac Miller's family became vocal after releasing a new statement against an upcoming book about the late rapper titled "Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller" which was written by Paul Cantor.

In a lengthy statement released on Instagram, Karen Meyers, the late rapper's mom, stated that "This book is not authorized or endorsed by Malcom's family and has been written by a writer with whom Malcolm did not have a relationship." (Read the full statement below)

Meyers also stated that Cantor still proceeded to write the book despite the family's disapproval "the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography, yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do disservice to Malcolm's legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources." she wrote.

The book is now available for pre-order and is set to release on January 18, 2022, a day before the late star's birthday, which the family believes that it was used as a "marketing tool"

She wrote "Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller's planned released date of January 18th, the day before Malcom's birthday, is not accidental. She also added "utilizing Malcom's birthdate as a marketing tool is exploitative and incredibly dissapointing."

In the said statement, Meyers also pointed out that the book was intended to capitalize and confuse readers with the recently-announced book "The Book Of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller" which was written by Donna-Claire Chesman, a writer which was approved by Miller's family.

She concluded her statement by requesting fans and readers to abstain from purchasing the unauthorized biography.

Paul Cantor speaks out

In an article published by Page Six, Cantor defends himself from the situation. He stated "I'm a journalist with nearly twenty years of experience, having been fair and honest in my reporting on the biggest celebrities to people in the smallest corners of everyday life,"

The journalist later on said that he reached out to the family but they declined "They were made aware of the book at its inception with the utmost best intentions, and they chose to not participate - which I respected," he said.

Cantor concluded his statement by saying a message to Miller's family "My heart goes out to his family. Nothing that I can say here can heal the pain of losing their son. I carried that with me in every sentence I wrote."

In 2019, Meyers took to Instagram to tell the public that there was a writer doing an autobiography that the family disapproves and will not be participating in, the rapper's mom did not name the said writer.

Mac Miller also known as Malcom James McCormick by his family, died in an accidental drug overdose in 2018.

Abram Books, the book's publisher, has not yet released a statement regarding the issue.

