Meghan Markle Wears Powerful Statement Jewelry at Vax Live Concert: What it Means and What it is For Revealed

Meghan Markle wears a special necklace during the Vax Live Concert in honor of her baby girl and women around the world.

Markle, who's pregnant of her second child with husband Prince Harry, appears publicly for the first time after the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey a few months back.

Markle appeared in "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World", a concert that aims to raise money for COVID-19 vaccine doses to be given around the world.

In a virtual pre-recorded speech, the former actress can be seen wearing "Women Power Charm Necklace" by Awe Inspired. The jewelry features a pendant designed with a female symbol combined with a raised fist. The powerful statement jewelry is a tribute to her daughter as well as her support towards women who were affected by the global pandemic.

"We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," (Watch the full speech below)

"Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty," she added.

The Vax Live campaign chair also shared her sentiments about her child as well as how her daughter makes her and her husband think of young women around the world "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward," Markle said.

Meghan then concluded her speech by saying "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you."

Prior to the global livestream, Global Citizen has raised over $53.8 Million which is equivalent to 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to help marginalized communities and health care workers arround the world.

The concert was livestreamed via YouTube on May 8. Vax Live showcased musical performances from renowned artists as well as speeches and messages from notable people in different industries.

