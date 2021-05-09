Joel Pimentel leaves the Latin-American boy band CNCO after five and a half years.

The remaining four members released a statement on Sunday via CNCO's Instagram page that the 22-year-old member is leaving the group.

"We're sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel's last day as a member of CNCO." (read the full statement below)

The band also revealed the reason why the 22-year-old singer is leaving the group "We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family,"

The latin-american boy band then concluded their statement by adding "We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us. While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can't wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!"

Pimentel also vented out his sentiments by releasing his own statement on his personal Instagram account saying "I wanna thank the CNCOwners for truly being the best and most loyal fans that anyone could wish to have. Without you, we wouldn't have accomplished all of the most amazing things we have over the past 5 years."

"It's time for me to grow and explore new artistic avenues, it's time to start building my own path and career. This is why I've decided to leave the band" he added.



The group will remain as a quart-band consisting of Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez and Zabdiel De Jesús.

The boyband formed in 2015 on "La Banda" a Univision music competition produced by Simon Cowell and Ricky Martin.

CNCO had dominated the Latin music charts in the past years by having eight Top 10 hits on Billboard's Latin pop chart. The band have fans spanning worldwide especially in spanish-speaking countries such as Argentinca, Mexico, Colombia and Spain.

Joel Pimentel will perform with CNCO for the last time this May 14 at "Déjà Vu: The Global Stream"

