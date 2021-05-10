"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney calls out online bullies who targetted her on Twitter.

Sweeney broke down to tears after a Twitter troll insulted her appearance.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram live to vent out her emotions on the said issue. She began the live by saying "Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly, I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people,"

"I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'you shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a f**king person!... I'm just sitting here with my dog Tink watching HGTV wearing my Snuggie." she added (Watch a clip from her live video below)

#Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney turns to Instagram Live in tears after trending on Twitter due to a viral post mocking her appearance:



“I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.” pic.twitter.com/M9viGqAjbf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2021

The online harrassment apparently began when a Twitter troll posted a photo of the actress with the caption "Here I'm gonna FORCE y'all to look at her with no boobs look at it"

"She looks like a muppet." the troll added to the Twitter thread.

Fans send their love and support to the actress

During the actress' Instagram live, which garnered almost 16 thousand views, fans sent their love and support to sweeney by commenting positive messages.

"UR JOKING RIGHT. UR SO GORGEOUS AND BEAUTIFUL" a fan commented on her livestream. "You are the most beautiful person ever, stop" another fan added.

More fans came to Sweeney's defense by posting positivity posts about the actress on Twitter.

I will never forgive some of y’all for making sydney sweeney cry on live 😐😐 she’s genuinely such a beautiful person inside and out — Maya👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@MAYAMAXIMOFFS) May 9, 2021

The actress is popularly known as her high schooler character Cassie Howard, in the hit HBO series "Euphoria"

Sweeney Stars alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, and many more.

After the show's success with its first season in 2019, the series stopped its production in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

"Euphoria" only released two special bridge episodes over the holiday titled "Trouble Don't Last Always" and "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob"

The show has already confirmed its second season. Zendaya teased fans on Instagram by posting behind-the-scene videos in her stories. The release date for the upcoming season is not yet announced.

The Twitter troll who attacked Sweeney has not deleted the thread nor reacted to the actress' Instagram live.

