Tyrell Cohen, Tarik Cohen's twin brother, was found dead.

On Sunday, ABC Journalist Tim Pulliam reported about a body found in Wake County. During that time, the person's identity was yet to be determined.

"BREAKING: Body found today off Lead Mine Road at a @DukeEnergy substation in Wake County. Sheriffs office says the man was electrocuted trying to climb equipment. It's believed the man was trying to get away from law enforcement. No identity yet. #ABC11," he captioned the post.

He posted it alongside a video of vehicles and an ambulance parked on the scene.

After a few hours, the authorities identified the victim as Tarik's 25-year-old Twin brother. According to the officials, he was involved in a single-car crash before the accident happened.

Tyrell reportedly left the scene after the crash and could not be found in the next hours. They added that he might be electrocuted while trying to climb power equipment.

The devastating update came after the Cohen family filed a missing person report on Saturday night/ The Chicago Bears star also posted on his social media account to ask for help in finding his brother.

"Could be on foot in the [woods] around 540 and six forks," Tarik said on his Twitter account. "Possibly injured!"

An employee at a Duke Energy substation discovered the body the next day, with the officials identified it as Tyrell.

Currently, they believed that no foul play was involved in his death.

People Pay Tribute to Tarik Cohen's Brother

After the news came out, several people closed to the family offered their sincerest sympathy to Tyrell's survivors.

Chicago Bears released a lengthy statement and penned, "We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones."

Tarik himself also expressed his heartbreak by posting a message to his fraternal brother on Monday Morning.

He remembered Tyrell as a great man, thus, he just also lost himself.

"I'm glad i got to express just how much i love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I'll just miss him forever," he went on.

The family has not released any update yet on whether they will open the funeral to the public or not. No further details have been published, as well.

