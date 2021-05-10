STARZ Drops Teaser Trailer, Details for New Wrestling Drama "Heels"

Entertainment network STARZ officially steps into the ring, releasing a teaser trailer, key art, and the premiere date for the highly-anticipated drama "Heels," starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig.

The new STARZ original series is set to premiere globally on Sunday, August 15, and will be available across all of the network's platforms. This includes a 9:00 PM ET/PT debut on STARZ in both the US and Canada, as well as a global streaming release on the STARZPLAY premium platform across its coverage in Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

A Tale of Two Brothers in the Wrestling Ring

"Heels" is written and created by Executive Producer Michael Waldron (MCU's "Loki" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") together with Executive Producer Mike O'Malley ("Shameless," "Survivor's Remorse") as its showrunner. The show stars "Arrow" star Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, opposite "Vikings" lead Alexander Ludwig as his younger brother Ace Spade. Peter Segal, known for his works in blockbuster hits "Get Smart," "50 First Dates," and "Shameless," will be directing several episodes and also serves as Executive Producer.

The new STARZ series tells the story of men and women chasing their dreams in the difficult world of small town pro wrestling. With "Heels" set in a close-knit community in Georgia, the Spade family owns a small wrestling production that would see brothers and rivals fight over their late father's legacy. In the wrestling ring, someone must play the hero, or the "Face," while the other has to take up the mantle of the villain, or the titular "Heel." However, in the real world, playing those roles are not as easy, or to leave behind.

Joining Amell and Ludwig are Allison Luff, Jack's wife caught in the middle of her husband's dreams and the needs of their family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack's business partner who spurs the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, valet and love interest to Ace; and actors Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer as professional wrestlers who will make or break the brothers' journey.

About STARZ

A Lionsgate company, STARZ is a leading global media streaming platform that delivers premium content amplifying narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences. The network also owns the highly-rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app, extending accessibility to its library of exclusive content, anytime, anywhere on supported devices.

The service also has its flagship STARZ service, available in the US and Canada, that includes STARZ ENCORE, 17 additional premium pay TV channels, and its associated on-demand and online portals.

STARZPLAY, together with the STARZPLAY ARABIA joint venture, has delivered the STARZ experience into more than 55 countries from North America, to Europe, and Latin America, and locations in Asia like Japan, Indonesia, and India.

Last February, STARZ launched #TakeTheLead, a "multi-faceted and innovative inclusion initiative" that aims to improve the service's representation on screen as well as behind the camera and throughout its company.

