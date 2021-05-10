Tom Cruise: Devout Scientology Member Branded 'Hypocrite' After Returning Golden Globe Trophies

Tom Cruise recently made headlines after he reportedly returned three Golden Globes trophies that he has won over the years.

The "Mission Impossible" actor did this bold move in protest against the growing controversy surrounding the Hollywood Film Press Association (HFPA). This comes after a handful of celebrities criticized the association for the lack of Black representation on who votes the Golden Globe winners.

The actor's action sparked mixed reactions from the internet. Even though Cruise was praised by a lot of people, he was also labeled as a "hypocrite" by some.

The internet reacts

Since the HFPA was heavily criticized because of the lack of diversity after being reported for not having any Black journalists among 87 members of the board, many pointed out that Cruise is a part of "Scientology"— a religion that has been controversial for allegedly being a racist criminal organization, homophobic, and mysoginistic.

This lead Twitter users call out the actor for being a hypocrite on standing up against HFPA's alleged racial injustice.

READ NOW: Gal Gadot Claims Joss Whedon 'Threatened' Her Career, Vowed to Make it 'Miserable'

1. I am BEGGING you all not to praise Tom Cruise over this cynical Golden Globes move. He is essentially the co-leader of Scientology which is a deeply homophobic, misogynistic, and racist criminal organization.



It's a cult that destroys people's lives and separates families. https://t.co/mIpSVGFYf0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 10, 2021

Another user pointed out that the actor did the move because he's not been in the spotlight for the past years.

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀



Dude doesn’t even have that many major awards to begin with.



Also, this seems like a calculated political move from an actor with a shaky public persona who largely has been left out of the awards conversation for the last twenty years. https://t.co/971loyBSSf — Dan Riley (@ThreeColumnsArt) May 10, 2021

Despite the negative comments, fans rallied their support and commended the actor for returning his awards.

Other celebrities protested

Many celebrities as well as big companies such as Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia expressed their thoughts on the HFPA issue.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos sent HFPA a letter to the association stating that the streaming network will stop its activities with the organization until more meaningful changes are made.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the big names who openly protested against HFPA. The "Black Widow" actress urges the industry to step back from the association, "I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole." the actress stated.

Ava DuVenay also joined the conversation of racial injustice "Everything matters. Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so." she wrote in a tweet

Reese Witherspoon showed her support by commending Netflix on their stand against the HFPA "Glad to see @netflix dedication to creating a more equitable and inclusive entertainment industry," she stated in a tweet.

On Monday, NBC officially announced that the network will not air the Golden Globes in 2022. In a statment released to E! News, an NBC spokesperson stated "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

Cruise won the Golden Globes' best actor category by starring in the films "Jerry Maguire" and "Born on the Fourth of July", he also won best supporting actor for the film "Magnolia"

Both NBC and HFPA has not released a statement regarding Tom Cruise returning his award trophies.

READ ALSO: Rahul Vohra's Wife Shared Youtuber's Last Video Showing His Miserable Condition While Battling COVID-19

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles