Gal Gadot Claims Joss Whedon 'Threatened' Her Career, Vowed to Make it 'Miserable'

Gal Gadot finally opened up her experience on working with Director Joss Whedon.

The actress was recently interviewed on the Israeli News Channel N12 on Saturday. Among the topics discussed during her appearnce was the details behind her working experience with Whedon after she previously hinted that working with the director "wasn't the best one".

In her interview, which was translated from Hebrew to English, Gadot stated "What I had with Joss, basically, is that he kind of threatened my career and told me that if I did something, he would ensure that my career would be miserable," (Watch the portion of the interview below)

The heated tention between the actress and the director reportedly started when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines that she didn't like, the alleged argument made the director threatened the actress' career and "disparged" the work of "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

A witness from the production revealed to The Hollywood Reporter what transpired in the set "Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal. He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

Other celebrities speaking out against the director

This is not the first time Whedon was in the spotlight for having an alleged toxic work environment on set.

Among the celebrities who spoke out in the past was Ray Fisher, another "Justice League" star who took to Twitter last year to give an update about Warner Media's investigation on the alleged unhealthy environment on set.

According to the Twitter thread, the media giant confirmed that the investigation was complete and they appreciate Fisher for having the courage to come forward about the serious allegations.

Charisma Carpenter also released a statement earlier this year to speak against the director. The "Buffy" actress claims that Weadon verbally abuse and mistreated her while she was six months pregnant.

Whedon's ex-wife, Kai Cole, has also addressed the director's attitude in 2017 by saying the director has a different persona behind close doors. Cole also accused the director for being a "hypocrite preaching feminist ideals" as well as having "secret affairs" throughout their marriage.

Whedon has not yet released a statement after Gadot's interview.

