Rahul Vohra's Wife Shared Youtuber's Last Video Showing His Miserable Condition While Battling COVID-19

Rahul Vohra, an actor and YouTuber, died of COVID-19 on Sunday in a Delhi hospital, his death made all the more poignant by a Facebook post he posted the day before, in which he said he would have lived if he had received adequate and timely medical treatment. He was 35 years old at the time

Arvind Gaur, a theatre director and playwright, revealed on his Facebook page that Rahul had succumbed to COVID.

Gaur shared that the Vohra was transferred from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka.





Meanwhile, Vohra posted a heartfelt message on Facebook from the hospital on Saturday while noting that he would have lived if he had got better treatment. In the social media post, he mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata,

To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra Name-Rahul Vohra

Age -35

Hospital name... Posted by Irahul Vohra on Saturday, May 8, 2021

"I will be reborn soon and do good work, but I have lost my courage now," he said.



Vohra had been in the hospital for over a week when he posted on Facebook on May 4 that he had been admitted four days prior after testing positive for COVID. "Where can I get an oxygen bed?" he wrote, despondently.

Jyoti Tiwari, his wife, shared a heartbreaking video of the 35-year-old on the day after his death, in which he can be seen gasping even while in the hospital and wearing an oxygen mask. He was transferred to a different hospital, where he died.

"Justice for every Rahul," Jyoti captioned the video. She said that she is sharing the video in order to save others from pain and death. (Note: Transcript of the video was adopted from Indian Express' translation)

"Everyone knows Rahul passed away but no one knows how. This is Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi and this is how they treat their patients," wrote Tiwari.

In the video, Vohra criticizes the hospital's care and facilities.

"Today, this has a lot of value. Without it, the patient suffers. There is nothing in this," said Vohra.

He also said that whenever he requested assistance, the attendants would say "one minute" and then disappear for hours.

In the last month, the country has been devastated by a second wave of COVID, which has been exacerbated by a lack of oxygen, hospital beds, and other medical services.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 332 new COVID-19 deaths and 17,364 new infections.

