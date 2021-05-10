Tom Cruise Encounters Security Breach on Set of 'Mission Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise has been in the UK the past couple of months to film for his upcoming movie "Mission Impossible 7" and though it is ongoing, production is experiencing a couple of hitches along the way.

It's expected that the heartthrob doing dangerous stunts for the movie has invited a crowd of thrill-seekers to watch the 58-year-old doing what he does best.

The Ethan Hunt star always throws himself into his craft ever since production restarted early this year, but the streak of bad luck didn't stop just there.

The Sun recently reported that Cruise was forced to call security on the "Mission Impossible 7" set after a couple of gate crashers found their way inside.

It got too much for him that the spectators went immediately asked to get off the set.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "The set is so large and open that it has been impossible to close it all off."

"So trespassers have been getting in and attempting to scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts," they added.

Not only is Tom Cruise pissed off, but the insider thinks it's a "health-and-safety nightmare" as this was the second time intruders entered the production set to watch the entire shebang.

"Mission Impossible 7" cast members saw two intruders climbing up the set and reported them to security who immediately asked them to go down.

Now, filming for the movie has somehow become a nightmare for Cruise that his main concern is to have the movie wrapped as quickly as possible.

Tom Cruise Outbursts on Set

The report of intruders entering the "Mission Impossible 7" shoot location comes after reports of Tom Cruise's several outbursts on the set.

In April, the 58-year-old went on a furious rant after becoming irritated over tree branches that continued to bang on the roof of his trailer where he and other cast members were trying to relax.

Another insider told The Sun, "There isn't much Tom can't put up with. So imagine how baffled everyone was when there was such a fuss made over a tree."

The matter was immediately dealt with after production staff hired two people to cut down the "offending" branches.

In December, the "Knight and Day" actor expressed his frustration over the production crew who were allegedly breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

In an audio obtained by the outlet, the movie star could be heard yelling at the production crew, "If I see you do it again you're f------ gone," after seeing them standing close to each other.

"We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother-------. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

"Mission Impossible 7" release date is pushed back to 2022 because of the pandemic.

