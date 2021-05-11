Veteran actor Norman Lloyd dies at the age of 106. The actor had worked in the showbiz industry for almost 80 years.

The versatile actor was popularly known for his acting role in Alfred Hitchcock's "Saboteur" and later appeared on the NBC medical drama "St. Elsewhere"

Lloyd's death was confirmed by good friend and producer Dean Hargrove which was reported in an article published by Variety. "His third act was really the best time of his life," The producer said, referring to the actor's long career in Hollywood.

Besides acting, the actor was also a director and producer.

A LOOK BACK ON LLOYD'S CAREER

Lloyd's first love was theatre. A notable moment in his theatre career is when Welles and John Houseman asked him to join the legendary Mercury Theatre in the 1930s. One of his famous roles is his character as Cinna the Poet in Welle's "Julius Caesar" in 1937.

His career in the film industry skyrocketed when the actor was hand-picked by the legendary director Alfred Hitchcock to play the villain in the 1942 film "Saboteur" which shocked and amazed audiences after he dangled from the top of Statue of Liberty. After "Saboteur", he became a frequent collaborator and a good friend of Hitchcock for the next four decades. His work with the director includes the 1945 film "Spellbound", as well as the classic TV series "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour" which included him as one of the producers and directors. Lloyd's career also became a subject of controversy in the 1950s after he was suspected of having communist ties. He then reclaimed his career and went to Broadway to direct the musical comedy "The Golden Apple" in 1954. The veteran actor participated and appeared in 21 films over the 50s decade which includes Jean Renoir's "The Southerner," Losey's "M," Lewis Milestone's "A Walk in the Sun, and many more. He has also worked with the iconic Charlie Chaplin in the film "Limelight". Lloyd landed a career in television when he appeared as Dr. Daniel Auschlander on NBC's medical drama "St. Elsewhere" in 1982 to 1988. In 2007, a documentary titled "Who Is Norman Lloyd?" was released to look back on his long career. The actor was born on November 8, 1914, in New Jersey then later on spent his early years in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated high school at the age of 15 then entered New York University where he dropped out during his sophomore year. The actor was married to wife Peggy Craven Lloyd, a Broadway actress, for 75 years. Peggy passed away in 2011 at the age of 98, they had two children. Lloyd has since become a household name and was considered to be one of Hollywood's legendary actors.

