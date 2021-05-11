Did Joshua Bassett Come Out or Was His Controversial Remarks On Harry Styles a Marketing Stint? Fans React

Joshua Bassett calls for "love and acceptance" as he addresses the comments about his sexuality.

The disney star took to Twitter to issue a statement on Tuesday to address the speculation on his sexuality after his remarks on former "One Direction" member Harry Styles in a recent interview.

The actor wrote "My entire life, people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance." (Check out the full statement below)

The "High School Musical: The Musical Series" actor also explained that the present's generation is full of love and growth "It's 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it's time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same." he added.

The actor then concluded his statement by writing "Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love."

The speculations began after his recent interview with Clevver News where he referenced the term "coming out".

In the interview, Bassett was asked to share his thoughts about Harry Styles, he stated "Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he's hot, you know? He's very charming too." (Watch the interview below)

He also added "This is also my coming out video, I guess."

After the statement was released, it garnered mixed reactions around the internet. Twitter users rallied their support to Bassett but there are some accusing him of queer baiting—a marketing technique to attract queer viewers.

joshua bassett is apparently not queer. so he was just queer baiting?? no words — Hana 🤍 (@glimmerofcomet) May 11, 2021

It's queer baiting until he comes out. Stop playing Devils advocate and hold people accountable for shxtty actions. It's more weird you're assuming he could be in the closet. — ZackZiggyPopMcFadden (@ZackZiggyPopMac) May 10, 2021

The actor stars in a Disney+ original show "High School Musical: The Musical Series" where he plays the character of Ricky Bowen.

Bassett is linked to co-star Olivia Rodrigo after he was the alleged inspiration behind the actress' chart-topping song "driver's license"

The actor was also involved in an alleged love triangle drama with Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, another disney co-star.

Although the actor's statement revolved around acceptance, he has not revealed his sexuality.

