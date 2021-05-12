Courtney Stodden Contradicts Chrissy Teigen's Apology, Reveals She "Blocked" Them On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden after negative past comments of her resurfaced.

Teigen wrote a lengthy Twitter thread to address the situation saying "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," (Check out the full Twitter thread below)

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

The 35-year-old model then acknowledged her negative behavior and says she will try to fix her mistakes "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!" she wrote. She also claimed that she had tried to connect with Stodden privately "I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am." she stated. Teigen concluded her apology by writing "I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. "

Courtney Stodden reacts

A few moments after Teigen posted the Twitter thread, Stodden took to Instagram to accept the model's apology and contradicted Teigen's claims of reaching out to them privately. "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter." they said, also claiming that Teigen had blocked them on Twitter. (Check out the full statement below)

"All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her "wokeness" is a broken record." they concluded.

Stodden, who recently came out as non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, revealed to The Daily Beast that Teigen had told them some negative things in the past "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," they said.

The negative comments of Teigen towards the model apparently began in 2011 when Stodden was just 16 years old. The cookbook author had publicly tweeted comments such as "I hate you" and "do you have a family?" tagging Stodden.

Teigen has not yet released a statement after Stodden's Instagram post.

