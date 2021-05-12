Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick’s 'Tense' Relationship Confirmed Amid KUWTK Star’s Romance With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's new romance with Travis Barker may have put a strain on her relationship with Scott Disick.

An insider revealed to E! News that things are tense between the parents of Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

"Scott and Kourtney have a tense relationship right now primarily because he's been focusing on his new life in Miami and because of Kourtney getting serious with Travis."

The insider explained, "They are barely speaking. It's hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else."

Despite the current situation, the insider noted that the former couple "aren't fighting by any means" and that their relationship has only changed because they haven't been spending time as a family together. "Scott will always be in Kourtney's life, it's just a different dynamic right now."

The insider added, "Scott wished Kourtney a happy Mother's Day privately but is distancing himself. He doesn't want to interfere with her relationship. They do connect about the kids often but that's about the extent of it currently."

Another source revealed how the dad-of-three is finding it difficult to see the mother of his kids be "in a serious relationship."

"He is glad she is happy, but it's been hard on him."

The Poosh founder started a relationship with her longtime friend Travis in Feb. 2021.

Since going public with their romance, the talked-about couple has been packing on the PDA on their social media accounts, even posting several NSFW pictures on Instagram.

While Kourtney's in a relationship with the drummer, Scott is hanging out with model Amelia Hamlin.

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Shady Comments

Shanna Moakler doesn't shy away from posting shady comments about her ex Travis Barker and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite the negativity, she told People magazine that she's "very much" over Travis, for "a long time."

But speaking of the new couple's PDA, she said, "However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]."

She also believes that the KUWTK star's relationship with Travis and their interests seem to be similar to hers and Travis's previous relationship.

Shanna revealed, "The movie, 'True Romance,' that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding." "Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on 'Meet the Barkers.' Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."

Despite the comment and the shade, Shanna wished the couple "no ill will" and only wants what's best for her ex.

She insisted, "I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father."

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Relationship Timeline



In the past couple of years, Kourtney Kardashian and her baby daddy have been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

The pair started to get together in 2007, also debuting their romance on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and by 2009, welcomed their first child, Mason.

By 2011, the "Flip It Like Disick" star wanted to propose to Kourtney, but she doesn't think it's a good idea. The same year, they were expecting their second child, Penelope.

In 2014, they welcomed their third child Reign, and revealed that his arrival was planned because the reality star wanted to have "a handful of kids."

A year later, Kourtney and Scott broke up going on their separate ways dating other people.

When they ended their relationship with other people, many fans thought they would be together again, but it certainly wasn't the case.

