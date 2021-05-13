Chrissy Teigen dealt with two problems at the same time as Target eliminated her cookware line from their products.

On Target's official website, the retail company noticeably removed the "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen" line of cookware. This surprised consumers, with some even alleged that the business was affected by Courtney Stodden's cyberbullying claims against Teigen.

John Legend's wife also admitted to her past wrongdoings which ignited the rumors about her business' failure even more.

However, sources revealed that the line was actually removed from the catalog last month. Meanwhile, insiders close to Teigen revealed that the break-up between the cookware line and Target was actually mutual.

According to reports, the 35-year-old author and the company came up with an amicable decision in December 2020. This ended the exclusivity they agreed to in 2018.

Because of Teigen's line availability, she may be plotting to make her own website or register the business to several retailers.

But it is worth noting that three of Teigen's cookbooks are still listed on Target's website.

What Happened to Chrissy Teigen, Courtney Stodden?

After the bombshell revelation last year, Stodden, who preferred "they/them" pronouns as a non-binary, revealed more details about the alleged cyberbullying.

This week, The Daily Beast published their profile where they recalled the negative incidents they suffered from.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," they revealed. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Stodden also revealed in a separate video that the "Bring the Funny" star directly mentioned them and asked them to "sleep forever."

They shared the proofs and made a collage of the alleged tweets. The model also expressed their dismay as many female celebrities kept on bullying them.

"So-called celebrities s**t-shaming me, bullying me, makes me wonder where are we as a society? It's not as far along as I thought we were for women, it really scares me," they went on.

Meanwhile, Teigen already posted a long thread on her Twitter account, offering an apology to Stodden.

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am," one of the tweets said.

