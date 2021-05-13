John Mulaney found someone new real quick!

Only a few days after Mulaney filed for divorce from Tendler, the former "SNL" writer reportedly found a new muse.

A source broke the shocking update to People, saying that Mulaney and Olivia Munn are dating.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," the source said. "They met at church in Los Angeles."

Neither the two have addressed the dating rumor yet. However, the new celebrity couple has been interacting publicly these past few months.

In December, the 40-year-old actress posted a tweet to wish Mulaney well wishes as he entered a rehabilitation facility.

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she tweeted.

The comedian spent 60 days in the facility located in Pennsylvania before getting discharged in February.

This new development shocked the internet, especially since it was only a few days ago when Mulaney and Tendler decided to part ways. A representative for Mulaney confirmed the divorce to Page Six.

"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," the representative said.

While he is happy with his new dating life, Tendler openly talked about how heartbreaking it was to see her husband decide to end their marriage.

John Mulaney's New Relationship With Olivia Munn is Suspicious

Following the emergence of the new flame, internet users could not help but think that the dating news is somewhat suspicious. Some even alleged that Mulaney and Munn's relationship started long before the divorce came into the limelight.

One Twitter user said, "finding out that John Mulaney asked for a divorce 3 days ago, fast forward to today, finding that he is dating Olivia Munn who he met at church when the man made it a whole thing that he DOESNT EVEN GO TO CHURCH."

"i fear the timing between john mulaney's divorce and his new relationship w olivia munn is very suspicious," another one added.

"I just wish they would've given us like a week or two to process before telling us John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are dating," another penned.

Mulaney has been known as a "wife guy" among other Hollywood celebrities. Thus, the news about him leaving his wife for Munn truly broke their shippers, as well.

