After coming out as non-binary in April, Courtney Stodden dropped another bombshell information about Chrissy Teigen's alleged cyberbullying.

Stodden, who preferred "they/them" pronouns as a non-binary, revealed the dark side of John Legend's wife.

In an alleged profile published by The Daily Beast, the 26-year-old reportedly outed Teigen's past cyberbullying incidents.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," they revealed. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

The American model started talking about Teigen's tweets in March, alleging that the 35-year-old author sent those posts.

In a separate video, Stodden recalled how Teigen told her how much she hates them. Things got even worst when the "Bring the Funny" star directly mentioned them and asked them to "sleep forever."

"I feel like women need to empower women. So-called celebrities s**t-shaming me, bullying me, makes me wonder where are we as a society? It's not as far along as I thought we were for women, it really scares me," Stodden said in her five-minute video which she titled "A message to Chrissy Teigen be better."

As proof, they created a collage version of the tweets alongside the hashtags #bully #chrissyteigen.

Furthermore, Stodden alleged the "Cravings: Hungry For More" of harassing and bullying her as a minor without any restraint.

Courtney Stodden A Victim of Bullying

Apart from Teigen, Stodden also suffered from mistreatment from other celebrities.

In the same news outlet, they said that Joy Behar and Courtney Love called her names. The fact that she got all these from women made it worst.

Among all these bullies, Perez Hilton was reportedly the only celebrity to ever apologize to them.

"The majority of love and apologies have come from reporters and also people online who tell me that they appreciate me and love me, and that I'm a source of strength for them," they added. "And that means everything to me."

Meanwhile, Stodden also spoke about the abuse they suffered during their marriage with Doug Hutchison. They married him in 2011 when they were 11.

Per the model, they were too scared to speak up about the verbal abuse they suffered during the 10-year marriage. Fortunately, they decided to part ways and finalized their divorce in March 2020.

