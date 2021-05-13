Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. ENGAGED -- But What Happened To His Wife Cherie Lily?

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. have shocked the world for the second time this month after announcing their engagement.

"Don't mind if I do," Kat posted on her Instagram along with her engagement ring.

This comes less than two weeks after sharing romantic pictures in early May and confirming their relationship in a statement to Exclaim that said, "Andrew W.K. has recently begun dating actor Kat Dennings."

"The two met earlier this year in Los Angeles."

But many have been wondering - isn't Andrew W.K. still married to Cherie Lily?

What Happened to Andrew W.K.'s Wife Cherie Lily?

Andrew W.K and his wife Cherie Lily have been married since Oct. 2008. They were even in the same band together from 2006 to 2018.

So when news broke out that the "Wandavision" actress, 34, and the "Dude Bro Party Massacre III," 42, were dating, fans immediately flocked to the comment sectionof their picture to ask, "Wait isn't he married to Cherie Lily?"

A recent press release from the musician published by People magazine has revealed that he and Cherie started "amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019" which immediately clears the way for his romance and swift engagement with Kat Dennings.

Currently, there is no update on where Cherie and Andrew's divorce proceedings are at, but there's a massive chance that the "amicable" nature of their divorce has certainly greased the wheels.

It should also come as a relief to some that Andrew W.K. isn't planning to marry a second woman while remaining married to another.

How Long Have Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. Dating Before Getting Engagement?

Like most people, Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.'s engagement might seem like it happened so fast. There's also no telling how and when their relationship even started.

Though they only publicly confirmed their romance a couple of weeks ago, it may also seem like they have started dating last year.

In a podcast appearance in Feb., the "Two Broke Girls" star mentioned she was single, but it also could be choosing to keep it a secret at the time.

People on Reddit are also finding it weird how she talked about her relationship in May 2020 that Kat didn't like talking about her relationships publicly, so why all of the PDA with Andrew all of a sudden?

Another seconded, saying, "Exactly. The sudden posting of her love life is weird because she has never done it before."

Redditors even believe Kat Dennings is pregnant, "That would explain the going public thing."

With people staying indoors because of the pandemic to quarantine, it's also the perfect opportunity for celebrities to keep their relationship from the public eye.

