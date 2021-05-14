'Friends: The Reunion' Director Warns BTS Army to 'Manage Your Expectations' on Boys' Guesting on the Show

BTS, the K-pop sensations and Grammy nominees, will appear as special guests on "Friends: The Reunion." Show's director Ben Winston however warned fans to manage their expectations as their appearace in the show would be rather short.

"I want to manage your expectations on this - it's a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends," Winston said on a tweet.

Fans appreciated the director's honestly and expressed their excitement nonetheless.

"Noted and thank you for letting us know! Even though it is kind of dissapointing since I have been seeing that BTS are advertised as part of the main names for this.. Unless everyone gets the same screen time which would be fairerWoman shrugging," one user said.

"We appreciate this! The spotlight should be on the stars of Friends. We're just happy our boys are invited. I look forward to the Friends reunion especially as a fan who grew up watching the show on TV and the reruns in Netflix. I miss them so much. Good luck with the show!," another commented.

See the full tweet below:

The lineup of special guests for HBO Max's "Friends: The Reunion" special, which will air on May 27, has been revealed.

According to HBO Max, "'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the popular comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved film."

David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai will be among the special guests, in addition to BTS.

From 1994 to 2004, "Friends" aired for ten seasons and became one of the most famous television shows. The reunion special was executive produced by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer.

The show revolves around the lives of a group of New York City friends. Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) are twins, as are Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Rachel Green (Rachel Green) (Jennifer Aniston). It was nominated for an Emmy for best comedy series, as well as for Aniston and Kudrow.

