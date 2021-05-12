Grimes Shares Scary Moment She Had Panic Attack Days After Elon Musk's SNL Gig

After Elon Musk's debut on "Saturday Night Live," Grimes said she had a panic attack.

On Instagram, the "Oblivion" singer posted a picture of herself with Miley Cyrus. Grimes was dressed as Princess Peach in the picture, which was taken during her "SNL" debut. As a musical guest, Miley Cyrus was present. Grimes clarified why it took her days to post the photo in the caption, revealing that she had been hospitalized due to a panic attack.

"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy,"

Grimes also expressed gratitude to "SNL" for allowing her to perform as Princess Peach in Musk's Wario skit. She also shared her admiration for her beau.

In the comments section, Grimes got messages of encouragement. Many people praised her for her role as Princess Peach in Musk's hilarious skit.

"Loved it!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you as peach was the cutest thing ever," one user commented.

"i hope you're okay from your panic attack :( 🤍🖤you and E were so cute on SNL," said another.

