Kevin Guthrie received a damaging charge after he assaulted a woman in 2017.

In a report posted by BBC, the news outlet revealed that Guthrie received a charge for sexually assaulting a woman in Glasgow.

Sheriff Tom Hughes' case report detailed that the incident happened at Scott Reid's flat. The woman was scheduled to meet both actors at a local bar, but Reid received a call from a taxi driver who asked him to fetch the woman.

The Glasgow Sheriff Court also heard how both men indeed helped the woman to lie on Reid's bed at his flat. When Reid left his room to call for medical assistance, the 33-year-old started to perform lascivious acts and only stopped when his co-actor re-entered the room.

Guthrie tried to clear his name by insisting that he only "helped" a woman years ago. He debunked the sexual assault charge and continuously said that he only needed to help the victim.

However, the court discovered that the actor's DNA was detected inside the woman's underwear.

After the four-day trial, Guthrie was found guilty and immediately convicted as a sex offender. His name was also included on the register already.

Kevin Guthrie Charged: What The Actor Will Face

Sheriff Hughes then told Guthrie that this case showed equality among citizens. He also pledged the court to always assure that women can also be protected from such domestic sexual offense.

"The offense you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case," the sheriff said. "She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night."

The jury then became more convinced that the actor truly committed the crime, and the appropriate sentence has already been given to Guthrie.

Apart from spending his three years inside the prison, the actor also suffered from massive career embarrassment.

Since the announcement of his charges, BBC Scotland removed him from the "Inside Central Station" series. All episodes where he appeared were also eliminated from BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has not commented as to whether or not they will allow Guthrie to join the franchise again upon his release. The actor has been playing the role of wizard Abernathy in the "Fantastic Beasts" films.

