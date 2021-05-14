The hit Nickelodeon 2007 TV show "iCarly" will get its revival series on Paramount Plus, the show recently announced its premiere date via Twitter.

Miranda Cosgrove, who's celebrating her 28th birthday today, gets a surprising birthday announcement alongside her co-stars from the show. The cast revealed that premiere date for the long-awaited revival series will be on June 17th.

In the video posted, the actress can be seen with her original co-stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, as well as new cast members Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. (Check out the announcement video below)

No exploding cake here, just the premiere date for the new #iCarly revival! Coming to #ParamountPlus on June 17th! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/k8Z5RRApgo — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) May 14, 2021

As the actress cuts her birthday cake, she finds a note inside that reads "iCarly premieres June 17th on Paramount+"

"Gibby" trends on Twitter

Just moments after the announcement was made, the topic "Gibby" started to trend on Twitter. Fans are quick to notice that one of the original cast members Gibby, played by Noah Munk, is not on the video. This had fans wondering if Munk's character will appear on the revival series.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their disappointment after not seeing Gibby on the video.

Since Gibby, T-Bo and Sam aren't in the reboot, I ain't watchin. Call me when Socko is revealed in the show. pic.twitter.com/p0Jek6mmzA — Flashfunk2003 🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@flashfunk2003) May 14, 2021

they're rebooting icarly without gibby or sam aka im not watching that shit — Dave (@Krtzyy) May 15, 2021

It was not mentioned whether Noah Munk will return on the show but Jennette McCurdy, another key cast member, has already announced that she quit acting and confirmed that she's not going to appear in the revival series.

December last year, Paramount Plus announced that the popular Nickelodeon comedy show will get its revival with original cast members Cosgrove, Kress, and Trainor. A month after the announcement was made, Cosgrove took to Instagram and posted a picture of her along with her co-stars.

The original iCarly series was created by Dan Schneider and ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. The show revolves around best friends dealing with everyday problems as they film everything to release on a web series.

Cosgrove previously mentioned that the revival will bring joy to audiences who have watched the show before, she also stated that the new version will follow their character's lives as they are now matured.

