Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Exits 'Jersey Shore' to Pursue His 'No.1 Goal' After Avoiding Charges For Domestic Violence Case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of MTV's hit reality TV series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" announced that he's leaving the show to focus on his mental health.

The reality TV star announced his departure from the show on Thursday after writing a statement on his Instagram stories "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long." he wrote

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter." he concluded.

A source previously clarified to E! News that Ortiz-Magro will not be seeking treatment in a "drug or alcohol-related rehab facility" but rather in a "wellness center".

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen 'Cruelly Harrassed' Other Women, More Disturbing Tweets Surface

Ortiz-Magro avoids domestic abuse charges

The MTV star's statement came after the L.A. City Attorney's office announced that they will not be filing charges against Ortiz-Magro regarding his domestic violence case. The authorities will instead file a probation violation on his April 22 arrest.

His lawyers, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, issued a joint statement to PEOPLE regarding the decision saying "We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April."

"As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly," the lawyers concluded.

The "Jersey Shore" star was arrested on the morning of April 22 for domestic violence after allegedly attacking his partner in Los Angeles. Ortiz-Magro was taken to Van Nuys jail before being released on $100,00 bail.

His daughter, Ariana, who he has been co-parenting with his ex Jen Harley, was in his care while the incident happened. A source stated that the child was later taken to her mother and Harley was not involved in the domestic violence incident.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley ended their affair in 2019 and both had debuted new relationships ever since. The ex-couple had accused one another of abuse and infidelity in the past.

READ ALSO: Dua Lipa Slammed For Being a 'Hypocrite' In BRITs Speech After Vacationing During Lockdown, Fans React

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles