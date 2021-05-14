Meghan Markle Receives Praises For Approaching Royal Life Differently Unlike Princess Diana

Meghan Markle is branded as "smart" for approaching the royal life completely different from how Princess Diana did it.

A close friend of the late princess, Stewart Pearce, praised the Duchess of Sussex for using her head on how to live life royally after marrying Prince Harry.

Speaking onUs Weekly's "Royally Us" podcast, he was surprised at how little advice Lady Diana Spencer received before marrying Prince Charles in 1981.

Pearce said, "What was extraordinary right from the very beginning, right from 1981 is that she was not given a tremendous amount of advice."

He claimed that being in the royal family, "it was sort of assumed that you would grow into it or you would know it."

Then he explained how the 39-year-old former Hollywood actress approached her new life in a "smart" way after also receiving little to no advice.

Pearce told the podcast, "We saw the same thing with Meghan - she was given very little advice but being the smart woman Meghan is she made a lot of inquiries."

Talking of Prince Harry and Prince William's mom, he said, "I feel that she was so in love with Charles that she felt he would assist her and I'm sure he did a tremendous amount but at the same time she also felt at sea on occasions."

But Princess Diana and Meghan Markle now have one thing in common.

"Diana was one of the greatest voices of change. And now Meghan is becoming another great voice of change."

Prince Harry Inherited Mom's Personality

While Prince William resembles the physical features of Princess Diana, his younger brother the Duke of Sussex inherited their mom's "intuitive explosions of energy."

Pearce claimed that the 36-year-old Duke's "wonderful ebullience and passionate personality" embodies his mother so much. They also hope for the same things.

Similar to Princess Diana, Prince Harry was also looking for a "quality of balance" in his life. Growing up, the father of two helped used the late royal's voice for good.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, things have gotten worst for the Sussexes.

Prince Harry made damaging claims about the royal family, particularly his dad, Prince Charles.

His rift with his older brother is also rumored to be still happening, but later this summer, they will meet once again to pay tribute to their mom once her statue is unveiled in the UK, in what would've been Princess Diana's 60th birthday.

