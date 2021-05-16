Bill Gates' More Questionable Behavior with Women Exposed Amid Melinda French Gates Divorce

More details of Bill Gates' marriage to Melinda French Gates are being uncovered amid their divorce and the billion-dollar money at stake.

The New York Times reported that Bill Gates allegedly pursued other women at his company and his other business ventures while they were already together.

In 2006, Bill attended a presentation by a female employee of Microsoft. After the meeting, he reportedly emailed the employee and asked her to dinner.

Bill reportedly wrote in the email, "'If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened."

Another woman also allegedly said that the billionaire also asked her to dinner while they were in New York for a business trip for the Gates Foundation.

The woman was asked by Bill "'I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?'" to which she just responded with a laugh to avoid answering.

A total of six current and former workers for Bill and Melinda Gates said that he and his actions created a very uncomfortable workplace for them.

Though Bil made advances towards women in the workplace, mostly clumsy advances, they were reportedly "not predatory" and didn't abuse his powers.

Sources who are knowledgeable of Bill Gates' endeavors also told The Times that he was oftentimes dismissive of his wife in meetings at their foundation.

This caused many employees to cringe, per people who attended the meetings with the couple.

Bill Gates' Link to Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates' relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein reportedly to have played a role in his split from Melinda French Gates.

Melinda expressed her discomfort with Bill spending time with the sex offender, however, her husband continued doing so.

Bill got to know Epstein in 2011, three years after accusations of sex trafficking emerged and he later pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution.

When Bill and Epstein's relationship was made known to the public, Melinda was reportedly unhappy, according to The Daily Beast.

She immediately hired divorce lawyers in 2019 and immediately planned a process that climaxed just this month with the declaration of their marriage finally ending.

However, it is worth noting that it's unclear how Melinda French Gates knew about her husband's conduct or to what degree with his relationship with Epstein added to their divorce.

Bill Gates Denies the Claims

A spokeswoman for Bill Gates denied all the accusations The New York Times reported.

Bridgitt Arnold said in a statement, "It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many untruths published about the cause, the circumstances, and the timeline of Bill Gates's divorce."

She called the meetings with Epstein and others about his business ventures "inaccurate, including who participated."

Claims about the Gates' marriage or Melinda in a "disparaging manner" is "false," per the spokesperson, including claims of mistreatment of employees.

She called the speculation and rumors surrounding Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' divorce "becoming increasingly absurd."

