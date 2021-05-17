The public cannot rest their minds as they want to know the truth behind Jake Ehlinger's death.

Over a week since Jake's death shocked his fans, some people just keep on trying to know the cause of death despite the family's request for privacy.

On Twitter, a user queried what truly happened to Jake before and after his body was found. To recall, the Austin Police Department received a call about the death of a young man on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

"What was Jake Ehlinger's cause of death? Is this too much to ask? I am a resident of Austin, TX," the Twitter user asked.

Although another Twitter person explained that Jake's death is a private one, the user quipped that cops were involved so "he has the right to know" about the cause of death.

Ehlinger's family already asked for privacy over this matter. However, some reports alleged that Jake died due to unmentioned heart disease.

One comment stood out since there is reportedly a possibility that a state could release death certificate details even without a family's approval.

Can Texas Release Jake Ehlinger's Cause of Death?

Like other states across the U.S., Texas can release Jake Ehlinger's cause of death - but not this year.

There is a Texas Public Information Act that allows the collection of information for public business.

"The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know," the law states.

According to Texas State Records' official website, death records can be accessed publicly as long as the document is 25 years or older. Any records of deaths that occurred within 25 years are always not available for public access.

On Jake's part, his immediate family members and authorized personnel by the court order can see the details about his death.

Amid all these demands, several people also called out others who repetitively tried to access such critical information about Jake Ehlinger's death. Others even debunked the rumors about the athlete dying because of a drug overdose.

"Far from disgraceful. Whats disgraceful is some nobody pushing for an answer thats none of his business," one Twitter user wrote online.

Jake finally reached his resting place on Wednesday after a funeral at Riverbend Church Home for Home in Austin.

