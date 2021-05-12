Jake Ehlinger received so much love from his friends and supporters, and everyone wants nothing but privacy for him and his family.

On Wednesday, people gathered at Riverbend Church Home for Home in Austin to celebrate Ehlinger's life.

According to KXAN, the family opened the funeral service to the public. However, they strictly observed no cameras policy to respect their privacy. This is also the reason why there was no live stream of the funeral.

Despite the announcement, some people seemingly tried to invade the Ehlinger family's privacy in pursuit of finding out the real cause of his death.

However, internet users begged for everyone's understanding and asked other people not to be persistent anymore.

Privacy for Jake Ehlinger, Family

On Twitter, several users called out those people who repetitively tried to discover Jake Ehlinger's cause of death.

"If the Ehlingers doesn't want the causes of Jake's death to be public than we got to respect that but people are calling Jake a drug addict and that's making me mad. Like leave him alone and let him Rest In Peace," one user said.

She added, "Jena doesn't need to see or hear people calling her son An drug addict and Sam and morgen doesn't need to see or hear people calling their brother an drug addict."

Another one replied to a Twitter user who kept on insisting that Ehlinger's cause of death was due to drug overdose, "Far from disgraceful. Whats disgraceful is some nobody pushing for an answer thats none of his business."

For what it's worth, there have been threads where some internet users flocked and suggested that Ehlinger died of a drug overdose.

READ ALSO: Jake Ehlinger Diagnosed with Serious Heart Condition Days Before Death? Real Cause of Death Explored

Despite these claims, family friends defended Ehlinger and applauded how beautiful the celebration of life was.

Brian Davis also quoted Sam Ehlinger's heartwarming message to his late brother.

"Wonderful, uplifting service honoring the life of Jake Ehlinger. Sam: "He'd say no, no, I didn't pass away too soon. You got 20 years. You got 20 years of laughter, you got 20 years of happiness, of love, and I think that's what he would say to me,'" he said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte also broke his silence and referred to Ehlinger's death as a tragedy.

In the end, he also asked everyone to respect the family's privacy as they continuously try to recover from the devastating life event.

READ MORE: Was Jake Ehlinger's Cause of Death Suspicious? Did He Die of Drug Overdose or Suicide? [Details]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles