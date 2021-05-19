Natalia Bryant Shares Photos From Senior Prom Her Dad Kobe in Heaven Tried to Stop Her From Attending

Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia Bryant finally shares her senior prom photos.

Natalia dazzles in a simple pastel pink off-shoulder dress. She accessorized it with a necklace, beige sandals, as well as pink and white corsage. The look was topped-off with a natural-looking makeup and loose wavy hairstyle.

She shared her prom photos on her Instagram account. Her prom was held last weekend and she almost missed it as it falls on the same day when his late dad got inducted on the NBA hall of fame as a part of his memorial.

The post was filled with hundreds of praise from fans as well as celebrities like Lily Collins, Rachel Zoe, Millie Bobby Brown, and Dakota Fanning.

Her mom, Vanessa Bryant, also commented on the post writing "I love you baby!"

READ NOW: Vanessa Bryant Details Heartwarming Reason Why Her Daughter Natalia Didn't Attend Kobe Bryant's Memorial Ceremony

Besides the photo, she also posted a couple of TikTok videos in her Instagram account showing off her lovely dress.

Natalia, who's also a model of IMG models, also posted a photo on her Instagram Stories where she showed her living room filled with rose gold balloons, a flower centerpiece, and letter ballons that spells "PROM".

The livingroom decoration was designed by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and her mom. The now-expired Instagram story, which was reposted by PEOPLE, was captioned with "Thank you so so much".

The 18-year-old highschool senior also posted a photo of her and her Auntie Celi who helped her get ready for prom.

Over the weekend, Vanessa Bryant explained why her eldest daughter wasn't able to attend Kobe's induction ceremony. She said that she didn't want Natalia to miss out on a once in a lifetime experience.

""Natalia almost missed her senior prom last night. When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn't want me going to prom without him and I didn't want to go without him.. When we heard Natalia's prom night and Kobe's Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said," well if it's any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it's only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours.." Vanessa explained in an Instagram post.

Although Natalia missed her father's memorial, she was able to join her family the night before the big event, she then flew back to Los Angeles the next morning for her prom.

"Of course we laughed because even in heaven, he's still trying to make moves and keep the boys away. Natalia's experienced so much loss, I couldn't let her miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom," Vanessa added.

Kobe Bryant was inducted in the NBA hall of fame last weekend, Vanessa received the honorary award on behalf of her late hausband. She also gave an emotional speech which reflects on her husband's basketball career.

Kobe was killed alongside Natalia's sister, Gianna, and 7 other people in a tragic helicopter crash last year.

Natalia will attend the University of Southern Carolina in the fall this year.

READ ALSO: Chrissy Teigen's Biggest Business Deal Collapsed Last Minute Amid Online Bullying Scandal [Update]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles