Natalia Bryant, late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's daughter, was not able to attend her dad's hall of fame induction ceremony. Her mom, Vanessa Bryant took to instagram to explain the heartwarming reason why Natalia was absent.

On May 16, Vanessa Bryant posted a selfie on Instagram alongside her daughter Natalia. Vanessa wrote the explanation as well as told a story of how she and Kobe wasn't able to attend their prom.

In the caption, Vanessa wrote "Natalia almost missed her senior prom last night. When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn't want me going to prom without him and I didn't want to go without him."

When we heard Natalia's prom night and Kobe's Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said," well if it's any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it's only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours." she added.

Vanessa praised her daughter for doing what she could to honor her late father, it just happens that the memorial falls on the same day of her senior prom.

"Of course we laughed because even in heaven, he's still trying to make moves and keep the boys away. Natalia's experienced so much loss, I couldn't let her miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom. Thank you for flying out to accept daddy's Hall of Fame jacket and fly home the next morning. #HallofFame " she concluded.

Vanessa also explained that her daughter was able to join their family the night before the ceremony, Natalia returned to Los Angeles the following morning for her prom.

Natalia later on reposted the photo on her Instagram stories with the sticker "Love You!"

On Saturday, Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and 7 other people last year, was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at Mohegan Sun Uncasville, Conneticut.

The award was presented by Michael Jordan, Vanessa Bryant later on accepted the award in behalf of her late husband and gave an emotional speech.

The ceremony finally took place after being delayed for 8 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

