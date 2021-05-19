Bill Gates has recently been spotted speaking with the US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday - but no matter how important he talks about his foundation's causes, people can't seem to pry about his personal life.

For instance, though the 65-year-old is headed for a divorce from his wife, Melinda French Gates, he still hasn't taken off his wedding ring.

The Microsoft founder was making remarks on camera and lifted his hands, showing off the gold band on his left hand.

He also didn't seem to try and hit it despite his ring getting a lot of attention during the video conference.

Since the philanthropist is still technically married, he may just be waiting until their divorce is finalized to take that big step and finally take it off.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's two-day Global Forum on Economic Recovery concluded today with an Armchair Conversation with Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) talked about America's Role in the World. pic.twitter.com/gTTJ754SN9 — Elmhurst Chamber (@elmhurstchamber) May 19, 2021



Bill's newest appearance is one of the first he's seen since announcing their divorce from Melinda, whom he has been married to for 27 years.

It also comes as a bit of a surprise seeing him still wearing his wedding ring considering the shocking headlines making their way on the internet.

A couple of days after the announcement of their divorce, rumors started circulating about Bill Gates cheating on his wife.

The Wall Street Journal even reported that the Microsoft board of directors decided to remove him from his position in the board last year after an investigation into having a relationship with an employee.

The fourth richest person in the world also admitted to cheating on Melinda French Gates.

Though in the end, Bill Gates resigned from the Microsoft board of directors in Mar. 2020, he insisted that his resignation didn't have anything to do with the alleged relationship.

In a statement to the WSJ, his spokesperson said, "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill's decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter."

"In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier."

Melinda French Gates' New Net Worth 2021

Bill Gates must have found out in advance that his dirty laundry will be aired out once his and Melinda French Gates' plans to divorce were announced.

Which is why he has been transferring more stocks to his soon-to-be ex-wife after making her a billionaire on the day of their divorce announcement.

Recently, Bill Gates' investment firm, Cascade Investment, transferred $851 million worth of Deere & Co shares to Melinda.

He already transferred $2.4 billion worth of stocks to four companies in the first week of May.

Now, Forbes estimates that Melinda French Gates has a net worth of $3.3 billion.

With that being said, Bill Gates now has a new net worth as well with $126.1 billion after the latest stock transfer.

As of writing, it is unknown how much of the fortune Melinda will be getting following their divorce.

