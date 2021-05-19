"High School Musical" stars Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu are reuniting for a new holiday movie.

Lifetime has announced the cast lineup for the upcoming Christmas film titled "A Christmas Dance Reunion" and HSM fans can't contain their excitement as the former on-screen sweethearts will once again reunite to be the couple that viewers wanted them to be.

Coleman will play the role of Lucy, a lawyer who goes back to her hometown to celebrate Christmas at a local hotel, he then reunited with Barrett, Bleu's role, which is a former dance partner and love interest in high school.

Their characters will spend time together to celebrate the local hotel's final holiday before it closes down permanently. Lucy is in charge of creating Christmas traditions like the popular Christmas dance in order to bring families together as well as attract guests in the future.

Lucy will then decide if she's going to take the shot of falling in love again with her highschool sweetheart Barrett.

Both the actors shared their excitement on Instagram by posting a teaser photo from the film. Bleu wrote in the caption "I've got an early Christmas present for you! Coming this winter, I'll be joining the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime lineup in #AChristmasDanceReunion with @_moniquecoleman,"

The director of "High School Musical" films, Kenny Ortega, had also expressed his excitement by commenting on the post "What a great Christmas present for us all!!!!" he wrote.

"A Christmas Dance Reunion" also stars Kim Roberts as Coleman's mother in the film.

Besides the movie mentioned above, Lifetime will also release another film which also revolves in the holiday season, titled "Blending Christmas" which stars Beth Broderick, Telma Hopkins, Greg Evigan, and more.

"A Christmas Dance Reunion" is produced by Off Camera Entertainment and Brain Power Studio. Its Executive Producers are Stephanie Slack, Margaret Huddleston, and Beth Stevenson. The film is directed by Brian Herzlinger who's also one of the writers of the film alongside Megan Henry Herzlinger.

Both films are a part of this year's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday slate. New movies from Reba McEntire, Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, and Kelly Rowland are also expected to be in the slate.

Its release date is not yet announced but the media giant mentioned that it's going to be released this winter.

