Queen Elizabeth II Suffers Another Tragedy Amid Princess Beatrice's Pregnancy Announcement

Queen Elizabeth II has just suffered a new tragedy more than a month after Prince Philip's death.

According to The Sun, Her Majesty's new puppy which was given to her for comfort while the Duke of Edinburgh was in the hospital in Feb. has passed away recently.

It was only five months old.

The dorgi was named Fergus and it was one of the two dogs adopted by the 94-year-old in Feb. after Prince Philip was admitted to St. Bartholomew's hospital.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is still grieving by her husband's passing last Apr. 9 at the age of 99, is reportedly "devastated" by her latest loss.

The outlet revealed that Fergus and the other puppy, Muick, were walked by the Queen almost every day at the grounds of Windsor Castle to keep herself occupied as she mourned her husband.

The two dachshund-corgi crossbreed puppies were said to be gifts from Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, as a surprise.

An insider revealed to The Sun, "The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period."

Another insider told the Telegraph that the new puppies were a "welcome distraction" for Her Majesty and had taken on even "great significance" since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Walking her beloved pets was reportedly the monarch's way of "coping with misfortune and great unhappiness."

Those close to Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly concerned and upset that her puppy's death comes after losing Prince Philip.

Aside from the two losses, she also had to deal with problems involving her grandson, Prince Harry.

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Net Worth, Salary 2021: Where Does She Spend Her Money On?

Princess Beatrice Pregnant with First Baby

While Queen Elizabeth II grieves and deals with her problems with the Duke of Sussex, she also received great news about granddaughter Princess Beatrice.

In a palace statement issued on Wednesday, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year."

The statement also mentioned the monarch's reaction to the news and the happiness shared by the couple's respective families, adding, "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice's baby is going to be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild. The baby is expected to arrive in autumn, a few months after the Queen's 11th great-grandchild from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is going to give birth in early summer.

However, the Palace didn't say what stage of pregnancy Princess Beatrice is currently in or what the gender of her baby will be.

READ MORE: Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce May Be A Blessing For Their Kids - Here's Why

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles