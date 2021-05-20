Mandy Moore gifted "This Is Us" viewers a beautiful hint about the new season of the series.

After six years of going on-air, the award-winning drama on NBC will end its story after starting it in 2016. Ahead of its ending, Moore expressed how thankful she feels to be part of the series.

Speaking with People, the 37-year-old actress applauded the show's journey with its cast and creator. All of the members of the cast dedicated themselves to their characters. For what it's worth, the actress herself kept her hair blonde since the beginning of the series on Sep. 20, 2016.

Moore plays the role of Rebecca of the Pearson family.

Ahead of the beginning of the series' end, Moore said that the upcoming season will be beautiful and emotional.

It is going to be pretty emotional too, sort of, let this go, but not living in that world quite yet. We still have 18 episodes to shoot, so we have quite a ways to go, but I'm very confident in how we're going to wrap this whole thing up," she detailed.

How "This is Us" Made Viewers Feel Connected

In the same interview, Moore revealed the showrunner's plan on keeping the viewers connected.

According to the actress, Dan Fogelman plotted a perfect plan that the team already recorded some scenes of the final episode years ago.

"This Is Us" Season 5 will wrap its stint on May 25. The final season is expected to arrive in 2022.

Because of this, she assured everyone that "This Is Us" will be a beautiful one.

"I'm glad we're able to end things on our own terms. Dan has always wanted to go six seasons, so it's great that we're going to be able to tell the story the way he wants to tell it," Moore added.

Throughout its stint, the series has been receiving positive responses from the viewers. Currently, it has an 8.7 rating on IMDb and a 93 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Moore stars in the film alongside other award-winning actors and actresses including Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley.

Meanwhile, Lyric Ross, Asante Blackk, Griffin Dunne, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, and Susan Kelechi also appear on the series.

Fogelman, on his part, confirmed the show's final season last week on his Twitter account.

He wrote, "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing."

